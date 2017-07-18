The "Romania Building Automation Control Systems Market, By Product, By Communication Protocol, By Application, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Romania building automation control system market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 3.65% in value terms to between 2017-2022, on the back of growing requirement to conserve energy and optimization of energy consumption in buildings by controlling heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting and other systems. HVAC, lighting control systems, electronic security and safety systems and energy management systems constitute four major components of BACS systems, with HVAC as the market leader among the four.

BACS Market is witnessing exponential growth on the back of rising infrastructure development in every region of Romania. With increased acceptance of lighting systems in Romania public sector followed by growing concerns related to energy consumption is going to drive the demand for BACS in Romania.

Companies Mentioned

Siemens SRL Romania

Honeywell Romania SRL

Schneider Electric Romania

Johnson Controls International Romania S.R.L

HDL AUTOMATION SRL

SAUTER Control SRL

ABB SRL

SC Emerson SRL

LSG Building Solutions s.r.l.

SC Lisscom SRL

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Building Automation Control Systems Market Overview

5. Romania Building Automation Control Systems Market Landscape

6. Romania Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook

7. Romania HVAC Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook

8. Romania Electronic Security and Safety Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook

9. Romania Lighting Controls Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook

10. Romania Energy Management Systems Building Automation Control System Market Outlook

11. Market Attractiveness Index

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends Development

15. Policy Regulatory Landscape

16. Romania Economic Profile

17. Competition Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendation

