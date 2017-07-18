The "Romania Building Automation Control Systems Market, By Product, By Communication Protocol, By Application, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Romania building automation control system market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 3.65% in value terms to between 2017-2022, on the back of growing requirement to conserve energy and optimization of energy consumption in buildings by controlling heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting and other systems. HVAC, lighting control systems, electronic security and safety systems and energy management systems constitute four major components of BACS systems, with HVAC as the market leader among the four.
BACS Market is witnessing exponential growth on the back of rising infrastructure development in every region of Romania. With increased acceptance of lighting systems in Romania public sector followed by growing concerns related to energy consumption is going to drive the demand for BACS in Romania.
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens SRL Romania
- Honeywell Romania SRL
- Schneider Electric Romania
- Johnson Controls International Romania S.R.L
- HDL AUTOMATION SRL
- SAUTER Control SRL
- ABB SRL
- SC Emerson SRL
- LSG Building Solutions s.r.l.
- SC Lisscom SRL
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Building Automation Control Systems Market Overview
5. Romania Building Automation Control Systems Market Landscape
6. Romania Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook
7. Romania HVAC Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook
8. Romania Electronic Security and Safety Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook
9. Romania Lighting Controls Building Automation Control Systems Market Outlook
10. Romania Energy Management Systems Building Automation Control System Market Outlook
11. Market Attractiveness Index
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends Development
15. Policy Regulatory Landscape
16. Romania Economic Profile
17. Competition Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendation
