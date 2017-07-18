

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mexican food chain Chipotle confirmed that it has shut down a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, due to several customers getting sick after eating there. Shares of Chipotle is currently down 6 percent on the NYSE.



Several customers reported symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomach pain, dehydration, and nausea to the website iwaspoisoned.com.



In total, eight reports were made to the website, indicating that at least 13 customers fell sick after eating there from July 14 to 15, according to Business Insider.



'We are working with health authorities to understand what the cause may be and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,' Jim Marsden, Chipotle's executive director of food safety, told to Business Insider. 'The reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle.'



Chipotle is still reeling from a series of food-safety problems, including a case of salmonella in Minnesota, E. coli in Oregon and Washington, and norovirus in California and Boston last year.



