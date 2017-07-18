According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cryogenic hoses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Cryogenic Hoses Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The market size has been calculated based on the demand for cryogenic hoses from various end-user industries.

The scope of cryogenics spans over various sectors such as energy, medical, electronics, food and beverage, logistics, and life sciences. In recent years, cryogenic equipment manufacturers have explored new areas such as life sciences and craft beer manufacturing, wherein the applications of cryogenics can enhance the existing processes. This has even expanded the scope of cryogenic hoses market.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global cryogenic hoses market into four major segments by end user. They are:

Petrochemical and chemical industry

Metallurgy industry

Power industry

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments are discussed below:

Petrochemical and chemical industry

Cryogenic equipment has major applications in petrochemical and chemical processing such as cryogenic distillation, air separation, hydrofracturing, and storage of gases in liquid form. Cryogenic containers and gases are used in chemical processing for freezing foods and providing extreme cold conditions for reactions to process.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead engineering tools research analyst from Technavio, "Cryogenic air separation and distillation are other applications that are widely deployed in end-user industries. The growth in capacity of the petrochemical and chemical industry is expected to propel the demand for cryogenic equipment, thereby propelling the demand for cryogenic hoses."

Metallurgy industry

Metallurgy is among the top sectors where cryogenics is widely applied. Industrial gases such as oxygen, argon, helium, and nitrogen are used in various applications in iron and steel and heavy metal fabrication industries. The steel industry is the largest user of oxygen as it is used for manufacturing other metals such as lead and copper.

A huge decline in mining-related investments has been witnessed over the past few years. Economies, where mining plays an important role in their GDPs, have all shown a decline in local as well as in foreign direct investments. There is a lack of demand for minerals and metals due to the decline in demand from manufacturing and construction industries.

Power industry

Cryogenic equipment helps in transferring LNG used in natural gas-based power plants. The growing demand for power worldwide and environmental concerns in coal-based power plants due to rising carbon emission issues and global warming concerns will boost investments in natural gas-based power plants.

"Coal-dominant countries such as the US, China, and India have plans to reduce their dependency on coal by implementing natural gas as the best green alternative. Natural gas produces less GHG emissions, and its conversion efficiency is close to that of coal-based power plants," adds Anju.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Acme Cryogenics

Chart Industries

Cryofab

Linde

