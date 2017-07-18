Feed Enzymes Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Livestock, Form, Source & Region

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Feed Enzymes Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The feed enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 1,428.6 Million by 2022.



The replacement of expensive fish meal with feed enzymes, and rising awareness about feed quality present feed enzyme providers with lucrative opportunities in the feed enzymes market in the next five years. Fish meal is one of the most critical and expensive ingredients in aquafeed production; however, fish meal is scarcely available, making it a costly ingredient. The increasing cost of fishmeal has encouraged feed manufacturers to search to cheaper alternative protein sources, such as plant proteins. This is one of the major opportunity in the feed enzymes market.



Microorganisms dominated the feed enzymes market in 2016, by source; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Microorganisms are economical to use, are more stable in extreme conditions, and can be easily manipulated in the laboratory. Such benefits provided by the microorganisms over the other sources plant and animal sources make it more popular and easy to use in animal feed.



The major restraint in the feed enzymes market includes the regulatory structure and interventions. Due to the stringent rules and protocols regarding animal welfare and food safety, the feed enzymes market is highly regulated in regions such as Europe and North America. These enzymes have to be approved with due regulatory procedures in place, which prove lengthy and time-consuming. The regulatory environment is comparatively moderate in other parts of the world, which impacts the trade of these regions with European countries, due to quality and safety issues. Such regulatory initiatives are posing challenges to the feed enzyme industry players.

Companies Mentioned



Adisseo France S.A.S.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

Alltech Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

Aum Enzymes

Azelis Holding S.A.

Basf Se

Bec Feed Solutions

Behn Meyer Group of Companies

Beldem

Bio Vet Jsc

Bio-Cat

Bioproton Pty Ltd.

Bioresource International Inc.

Caprienzymes

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Enzyme Innovation

Karyotica Biologicals Pvt Ltd.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lesaffre

Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd

Novus International Inc.

Rossari Biotech Limited

Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Vemo 99 Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Feed Enzymes Market, By Type



7 Feed Enzymes Market, By Livestock



8 Feed Enzymes Market, By Form



9 Feed Enzymes Market, By Source



10 Feed Enzymes Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt8qbb/feed_enzymes

