HVDC Transmission Market to Reach USD 11.52 Billion By 2023: Analysis By Component, Technology, Project Type, Power Rating & Application

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "HVDC Transmission Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The HVDC transmission market was valued at USD 6.79 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Many countries are focusing on innovations and expansions in the existing projects. This factor would increase the demand for HVDC transmission systems in the coming years.

The HVDC transmission market has been segmented on the basis of technology into capacitor commutated converter (CCC), voltage sourced converter (VSC), line commutate converter (LCC), and ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC). The market for VSC technology is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. VSC, along with the offshore platform size, is a smaller and less expensive solution for HVDC transmission systems. Moreover, VSC requires lesser filters than LCC, thereby reducing the size of the system. Due to these advantages, the market for VSC technology is expected to grow faster than that of the LCC technology.

The HVDC transmission market has been segmented on the basis of project type, which includes point-to-point transmission, back-to-back stations, and multi-terminal systems. The European countries' increasing focus on power generation from wind energy would further increase the market share for the multi-terminal system.

Companies Mentioned



Abb Ltd.

American Superconductor Corp.

Atco Electric Ltd.

C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd

Double Engineering Company

Eltek

Emco Limited

Epcos

Europacable

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Hvdc Technologies Ltd.

Ls Industrial Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexans Sa

Nkt A/S

Nr Electric Co. Ltd.

Origin Electric Co. Ltd.

Preferred Power Solutions

Prysmian Group

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ag

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Transgrid Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Hvdc Transmission Market, By Component



8 Hvdc Transmission Market, By Technology



9 Hvdc Transmission Market, By Project Type



10 Hvdc Transmission Market, By Power Rating



11 Hvdc Transmission Market, By Application



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/35x3jm/hvdc_transmission

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716