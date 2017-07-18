

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Tuesday, as stocks tumbled on worries that President Donald Trump's ambitious campaign promises have been derailed by his ties to Russia.



Tax reform and the replacement of ObamaCare are unlikely anytime soon. Wall Street is finally beginning to take not of the political upheaval, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 100 points today.



With safe haven demand picking up, gold prices rose for a third straight session. August gold climbed $8.20, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,241.90/oz.



Gold will likely sustain its recent gains due to a lack of first-tier economic news for the next few weeks.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly declined in the month of July, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Tuesday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 64 in July from a revised 66 in June.



In other economic news, the ZEW research institute's monthly economic sentiment index for Germany fell to 17.5 from 18.6 in June, while U.K. consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low of 2.6 percent in June, helping ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX