Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global hexagonal boron nitride market report. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global hexagonal boron nitride market from 2017-2021.

The thermal coatings segment will be the largest application area for hexagonal boron nitride. It is used as a coating material for engine parts, exhaust components, body panels, heat sinks, brake components, and other parts. The electrical insulation segment will capture a significant share of the market during the forecast period as good thermal shock resistance, and low coefficient of thermal expansion has proven hexagonal boron nitride as the best material for electrical insulation for lightweight wiring in aerospace, electronic components, and high-power electrical applications.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, previouslyhexagonal boron nitride was used in coatings, refractory, and ceramics. In recent years, continuous research for identifying potential materials as lubricants, fillers, and electrical insulators for specialized high-temperature applications are prompting manufacturers to use the material in their products.

"Advances in R&D are resulting in the identification of specialized applications in electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, piezoelectric devices, and cosmetics, which is attracting the vendors from various segments to employ hexagonal boron nitride in their products," says Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead glass and ceramics research analyst from Technavio.

Top five hexagonal boron nitride market vendors

3M

3M has businesses in diverse industries, including additives, abrasives, dental, electrical and electronics, laminates, car care products for both interior and exterior protection, chemicals, and medical products. As of 2016, the company was producing more than 55,000 products for various industrial segments.

Denka Company

Denka Company has segmented its businesses into elastomers and performance plastics; infrastructure and social solutions; electronics and innovative products; life sciences and environment products; and others.

H. C. Starck

H. C. Starck offers advanced powders and components prepared from metals, ceramics, and advanced materials. H. C. Starck manufactures a wide range of nitride compounds with varying dimensions and concentration levels.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain has a global presence in more than 67 countries and a cumulative employee count of more than 1.7 million, working in three main sectors (innovative materials, construction products, and building distribution). It has eight broadly categorized research centers.

Showa Denko

Showa Denko's businesses are broadly segmented into petrochemicals, electronics, chemicals, inorganics, aluminum, and others. Showa Denko manufactures boron nitride under the SHOBN/UHP brand. The product is of high purity and has high thermal stability, electrical conductivity, lubricity, and corrosion resistance.

