Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - Trends, Industry Analysis and Future (2017-2022) - Mordor Intelligence Study

Thefeed mycotoxin detoxifiers market was estimated at a value of USD 2,037.47 million in 2016. It is projected to reach USD 2,341.8 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2017-2022). Mycotoxin detoxifiers, when used in animal feed, prevent the contamination of feed by mycotoxins, which are a group of natural chemicals (toxic secondary metabolite) produced by certain molds. There are a number of mycotoxins which can contaminate animal feed and adversely affect animals. These adverse effects could range from problems related to reproduction and organ damage (liver/kidney) to greater susceptibility to infectious diseases in animals. Mycotoxins are the primary agents which cause acute health or production problems in a dairy herd or poultry, and are likely to be a critical factor for a number of chronic problems, including a higher incidence of diseases, insufficient reproductive performance, or suboptimal milk production. To protect these animals from these adverse effects, mycotoxin detoxifiers are comprehensively used in animal fodder. They are unique for each mycotoxin and are required to be supplemented in animal feed to counter the harmful effects of mycotoxins.

The cause and effect relationship has been identified only for a few diseases and speculation about the role of mycotoxins in the etiology of various illnesses has been based on circumstantial evidence in other cases. The growth in China, India, Brazil, and other markets is due to increased meat consumption and improving economic conditions of people. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.77%, in terms of volume in this market, followed by Europe (3.13%).

By type, the globalmycotoxin detoxifiers market is segmented into binders and bio-transformers. Binders are further segmented into bentonite, clays, and others. Similarly, bio-transformers are also further segmented into enzymes, yeasts and others. By animal type, this market is segmented into ruminant, poultry, swine, aquaculture, pets, horses, and others. Lastly, by geography, this market has been segmented into major regions, such as North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada, and others), Europe (Spain, U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and others), and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, and others).

Objectives of the Study

Market analysis for the global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales.

on global and regional scales. Key manufacturers of feed mycotoxin detoxifiers, and their major products in each of the application varieties (binders and bio-transformers) and across the animal types (ruminants, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others)

in each of the application varieties (binders and bio-transformers) and across the animal types (ruminants, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others) Market definition, along with the identification of key drivers and restraints for the mycotoxin detoxifiers market.

and for the mycotoxin detoxifiers market. Identification of factors instrumental in changing the economic impact of the market, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of the key trends that can influence this market across each livestock type.

of the market, rising and that can influence this market across each livestock type. Extensively researched competitive landscape section with the dynamics of the companies operating, along with their market share.

section with the dynamics of the companies operating, along with their market share. Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors which affect the growth patterns in the global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market on both global and regional levels.

which affect the growth patterns in the global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market on both global and regional levels. A comprehensive list of all the major manufacturers, along with the analysis of their current strategic interests in the market for their sustenance and growth and vital financial information.

and vital financial information. Wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the study market.

and the adopted by them to sustain and grow in the study market. Insightson the major countries/regions in which this industry is booming and to also identify the areas that are still untapped.

Spanning over 150 pages"Global Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market (2017 - 2022)" report covers Industry Overview of the Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market, Analysis of the Market Divers, Restraints and Opportunities, Major Companies that are Actively Vying for the Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Share, Global Consumption and Revenue by Regions, Animal and Types, Supply Chain Analysis of Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market, Key Development and Trend Analysis of Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market.

