MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Orbital Insight, a U.S.-based geospatial analytics company, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Chris Incardona as Vice President of Public Sector, Strategic Program Development.

Incardona is a well-known figure in the commercial remote sensing industry, with over 25 years of experience. The first 15 years of his career were spent in various technical capacities supporting research, imagery science, engineering and value-added production at St. Lawrence University, University of Vermont, Airbus (as SPOT Image) and Boeing. The last 10 years, Chris has served as a business leader at companies including OrbImage, GeoEye and DigitalGlobe, where he's supported groups such as the Department of Defense, various federal and civil agencies, and the intelligence community. Through these roles, Chris has worked to develop innovative web services to quickly deliver commercial imagery to public sector customers.

"Chris has a proven record of facilitating business relationships with leaders from government, research and industry," said Kevin E. O'Brien, Orbital Insight's Chief Business Officer. "As we continue to deliver our services across the global public sector, his deep experience and collaborative attitude will help enhance our ability to meet the needs of our clients."

