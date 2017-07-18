The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



18 July 2017





Major shareholder announcement



Today, Vestjysk Bank A/S has received the attached announcements (in Danish) from Forenet Kredit f.m.b.a., Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, Novo Nordisk Fonden, and the Danish Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Danish State, respectively, which are disclosed in accordance with Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act.



According to the attached announcements, Forenet Kredit f.m.b.a. owns approx. 13.99 %, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank owns approx. 11.16 %, Novo Nordisk Fonden owns approx. 8.37 %, and the Danish State owns 0 % of the share capital and voting rights, respectively, in Vestjysk Bank A/S as of today's date.



