Global Analytical Standards Market Report 2017: Analysis By Category, Technique, Application & Region

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Analytical Standards Market by Category (Organic, Inorganic), Technique (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, Physical properties), Application (Food & Beverage, Environmental, Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Analytical Standards Market is projected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2022 from USD 1.27 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Factors such as the rising public concerns related to optimal food safety & quality and expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across the globe. On the other hand, limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies across developing countries is limiting the growth of the market.

In 2017, on the basis of application, the pharmaceutical and life sciences segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing drug development in developed countries, increasing use of certified reference materials (CRMs) to ensure the quality of pharmaceuticals, regulations on cosmetic products, and the rising popularity of traditional medicines.

In 2017, on the basis of category, the organic analytical standards segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market majorly due to the strong regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control.



