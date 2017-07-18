According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial encoder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Encoder Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Encoders are rated among the most useful and accurate components in the automation industry. This is because encoders provide accurate position measurement and speed feedback to the end-users. The functionality of the encoders allows the end-users to get a reliable source for quality performance. The industrial encoders are being widely used in the end-user facilities.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global industrial encoder market into four major segments by end user. They are:

Automotive

Electronics

Machine tools

Others

The top three segments based on end-user for the global industrial encoder market are discussed below:

Global industrial encoder market in automotive industry

In the automotive facilities, the major function of encoders is to collect the different parts of the automobile that have to be assembled and then transfer these parts to the different assembly lines for various functions. This is done by encoders that are fitted into the different lifting objects and conveyor belts within the automotive facility. Individual metal sheets of varying sizes are placed at precise locations with the help of equipment that has an encoder.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "The encoder fixed within the equipment that is used for painting the automobiles makes sure that the paint is dropped on the appropriate locations, avoiding any wastage. For other operations like trim section, electrical wiring is provided to the automobiles, after which the finished cars are checked in the vehicle quality division."

Global industrial encoder market in electronics industry

The electronics industry is known for making products that are manufactured with high sophistication, precision, and proper control. Consumer electronic goods are a major example of the products that are manufactured in the electronics industry. Technological improvement, competitiveness, and cost effectiveness, in order to cater to different parts of the world, remain the major goals of the electronic industry.

"Smart equipment, display technology, and intelligent electromechanical components are being developed that demand precision in operations with which the electronic components are assembled to manufacture the smart durables. The products manufactured in the electronics industries comprise of distinct sub-assemblies of varying shapes, sizes, and textures," says Sushmit.

Global industrial encoder market in machine tools industry

In the machine tools industry, the machine tools are properly shaped to be used for distinct applications in several sectors. Machine tools are generally used for applications, such as grinding, cutting, milling, and others. These tools give shape to other products. Therefore, the correct shaping of these machine tools is essential for the correct shaping of other products. The shaping of machine tools is done using encoders.

Coupling of the equipment with the encoder that is used for manufacturing machine tools gives a combination of radial and angular displacement without deforming the shape. Wear does not occur in the machine tools as the encoder determines the real-time and error-free positioning of the equipment that manufactures machine tools.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Baumer

BEI Sensors

Dynapar

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

