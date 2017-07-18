Global Cleanroom Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is Adoption of mPPE Cables

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cleanroom Cable Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Cleanroom Cable market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Cleanroom Cable Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of mPPE cables. Cleanroom cables are used in various applications in industries, such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. The equipment used in these industries work in demanding environments. They are required to function at an extreme level of precision and at extreme clean conditions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors constitute one of the largest end-users of cleanroom cables and play an important role in the growth of the cleanroom cable market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost incurred in testing of cleanroom cables. Cleanrooms consist of various equipment that are capital intensive in nature. The various components required for a cleanroom include FFU, environmental sensor, system ceiling materials, temperature control equipment, and other cleanroom components. These are equipment specifically designed for cleanroom applications. The cost incurred in setting up these equipment is high. For instance, HVAC system used in a cleanroom is cost intensive.

Key vendors:



Alpha Wire

Igus

LEONI

SAB Bröckskes



Other prominent vendors:



Cicoil

W. L. Gore & Associates

& Associates HELUKABEL



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7kf7z3/global_cleanroom

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716