Global Cleanroom Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is Adoption of mPPE Cables

The "Global Cleanroom Cable Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global Cleanroom Cable market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Cleanroom Cable Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of mPPE cables. Cleanroom cables are used in various applications in industries, such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. The equipment used in these industries work in demanding environments. They are required to function at an extreme level of precision and at extreme clean conditions.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors constitute one of the largest end-users of cleanroom cables and play an important role in the growth of the cleanroom cable market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost incurred in testing of cleanroom cables. Cleanrooms consist of various equipment that are capital intensive in nature. The various components required for a cleanroom include FFU, environmental sensor, system ceiling materials, temperature control equipment, and other cleanroom components. These are equipment specifically designed for cleanroom applications. The cost incurred in setting up these equipment is high. For instance, HVAC system used in a cleanroom is cost intensive.
Key vendors:
- Alpha Wire
- Igus
- LEONI
- SAB Bröckskes
Other prominent vendors:
- Cicoil
- W. L. Gore & Associates
- HELUKABEL
