Webcollage Launches Revolutionary Image and Video Solution

Mosaic Helps Brands and Retailers Deliver Immersive Customer Experiences at Scale

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Webcollage, the rich product content syndication platform used by the world's leading brands and retailers, todayannounced the launch of Mosaic, a breakthrough solution that enables brands and retailers to strategically place rich product assets in key product page positions.

Available within the Webcollage Content Publisher platform, Mosaic features an interactive board that serves product images and video quickly and responsively above the fold, next to the add-to-cart button and other prominent locations on ecommerce pages.

"Mosaic is a game-changer that gives brands and retailers the power to create the exceptional experiences that today's online shoppers don't just expect - but demand," explained Webcollage CEO John Federman. "We're incredibly excited about the way this new release will enable partners to deliver their most visually engaging assets to eye catching product page real estate. Immersive experiences sell more product - and no platform delivers rich assets at scale like ours."

Key features of Mosaic:

Interactive designs: Dynamic, engaging product page layouts

Dynamic, engaging product page layouts Mobile responsive : Conforms to optimization demands across screen sizes and types

: Conforms to optimization demands across screen sizes and types Scalable : Images, videos and 360° tours delivered at scale across all products

: Images, videos and 360° tours delivered at scale across all products Syndication-ready Content is assembled once, published globally across participating sites

Content is assembled once, published globally across participating sites User data: Dashboard provides metrics on content views and engagement

Upcoming releases of Mosaic will include additional Mosaic board layout and placement options.

More detailed information about Mosaic is available on the Webcollage website https://www.webcollage.com/mosaic or email info@webcollage.com

About Webcollage



Webcollage is the leading cloud-based content management platform for managing rich product information, and syndication across retail sites globally. Webcollage provides brands with the tools they need to deliver consistent content - from rich product detail pages, comparison charts, images galleries, interactive tours and product selectors - to power online sales conversions and improve the customer experience. The Webcollage® Content Publisher syndication platform and global retailer network is trusted by more than 1,000 brands and 600+ retailers worldwide. Webcollage is headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visitwww.webcollage.com.

