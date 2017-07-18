Technavio analysts forecast the global medical gas equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global medical gas equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of medical gas equipment.

The global medical gas equipment market is growing, due to the increasing prevalence of complex respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, respiratory allergies, and sleep apnea. The increase in elderly population also drives the market growth. Age weakens the immune system of people. Hence, elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global medical gas equipment market:

Increase in elderly population

Growing POCD and home healthcare markets

Favorable regulatory environment

Increase in elderly population

Globally, there has been a gradual increase in the number of elderly people. In 2015, approximately 7%-8% of the global population was above the age of 65. The elderly population is expected to rise rapidly by 2030 The prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD among the elderly population is high.

Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "The appropriate use of oxygen in a controlled healthcare environment can possibly cure diseases such as COPD and asthma. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities use three types of systems to combat these diseases. These delivery systems include compressed gas, liquid oxygen, and oxygen concentrator."

Growing POCD and home healthcare markets

POCD and home healthcare are two closely associated allied markets for medical gas equipment as breathing devices and breathalyzers are used extensively in POCD and home healthcare. POCD refers to the diagnosis of diseases at the patient's bedside. The increasing prevalence of respiratory infections drives the demand for POCD as these infections increase the risk of disease transmission when the patient visits a healthcare facility. In developed countries, the cost burden of diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and respiratory infections is increasing.

"The demand for POCD is growing as it helps diagnose disease faster than conventional methods. The wide adoption of point-of-care meters for blood glucose monitoring among patients in ICUs also drives the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially in developing nations, and technological advances in POCD are expected to provide vendors with the opportunity to grow," adds Amber.

Favorable regulatory environment

Favorable regulations by organizations such as the FDA have contributed to the growth of the market. In 2015, the FDA amended its regulatory framework as it found that its existing framework was not suitable for drugs. The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) and the Gases and Welding Distributors Association (GAWDA) prompted the FDA to hold a public meeting about the regulation review and the FDA complied.

The FDA amended several aspects of its regulations such as drug labeling, state licensing of wholesale drug distributors, good manufacturing practices, and post-market reporting. Following the amendment of the FDASIA, the FDA implemented the new streamlined certification process for designated medical gases.

Top vendors:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Gas

Praxair

