

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar has dropped to its lowest level against the Euro in over a year Tuesday, due to concerns over the future of U.S. tax reform. The buck is also down against the Japanese Yen, but is rising against the British pound after U.K. inflation slowed.



Republican Senators Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined Senators Susan Collins and Rand Paul in opposing the proposed legislation to dismantle and replace the Affordable Care Act on Monday. The Republican healthcare bill now lacks sufficient support to pass, triggering concerns about President Trump's ability to deliver tax reforms.



With fuel prices seeing another steep decline, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. import prices fell in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Labor Department said import prices dropped by 0.2 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected import prices to fall by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also fell by 0.2 percent in June after slumping by 0.5 percent in May. Export prices had been expected to come in unchanged.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly declined in the month of July, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Tuesday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 64 in July from a revised 66 in June. Economists had expected the index to hold at the 67 originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar tumbled to over a 14-month low of $1.1583 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since bounced back to around $1.1560.



German economic sentiment deteriorated more than expected in July, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW revealed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment fell to 17.5 in July from 18.6 in June. The score was forecast to drop to 18.0.



The buck climbed to a high of $1.30 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since eased back to around $1.3050.



UK inflation slowed to a three-month low and factory gate inflation skid to its weakest level in six months in June, defying calls for an immediate interest rate hike.



Consumer prices advanced 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.9 percent rise in May, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Inflation was expected to remain unchanged at a nearly four-year high of 2.9 percent.



British house price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.3 percent rise in April, which was revised down from a 5.6 percent increase reported earlier.



The greenback dropped to over a 2-week low of Y111.677 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday morning, but has since rebounded to around Y112.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX