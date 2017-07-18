Global Precision Runway Monitoring (PRM) System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2021 - High Volume of Disparate Data is a Key Challenge

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Precision Runway Monitoring (PRM) System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global precision runway monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 14.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Precision Runway Monitoring System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is accurate and timely deviation of approaching aircraft. PRM system can be represented as an accurate air traffic surveillance system, which is designed to maximize air traffic flow in parallel runways during unfavorable weather conditions or other external factors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is stringent public regulations emphasizing on airtight runway safety infrastructure. A number of public runway safety regulations have contributed considerably to the undertaken safety precautions during take-off and landing of aircraft. Some of the regulations direct toward providing necessary guidance to operational staff working on and around the maneuvering area to prevent runway accidents due to runway incursions and runway excursions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high volume of disparate data. The generation of high volumes of data during various commercial aviation processes is one of the key features of the aerospace industry, and the appropriate processing and analysis of the mentioned data are key concerns for airport authorities. Long-term information management generates large data, which is cumbersome and difficult to manage as it is fragmented across multiple units and functions.

Key vendors



ERA

Saab

Raytheon



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ngzhq7/global_precision

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716