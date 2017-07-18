Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry is proud to announce the completion of an 88,000 ft2 (8,200 m2) expansion in Kunshan City, Jiangsu, China to their hot runner and control systems manufacturing facility and a 26,000 ft2 (2,500 m2) expansion in administration and support staff offices.

Mold-Masters industry leading hot runners continue to excel globally with particularly strong growth in the large Chinese and other Asian regions plastics market. Milacron CEO Tom Goeke stated, "Our hot runner operations in China have seen year over year growth every year since its inception in 2005." Goeke added, "This significant increase in our hot runner manufacturing footprint will allow us to better serve our customers in Asia and the world by adding both manufacturing capacity and engineering know-how to our operations."

The expansions were completed June 25th and the initial installation of new machinery is underway. The expanded footprint allows for the addition of 30 new machining centers, to be followed by another 22 in the fall of 2017 allowing for major increases in nozzle, manifold and component manufacturing. The increased capacity and capabilities will also allow for manufacturing operations, typically done by suppliers, to be brought in-house, allowing for tighter quality and delivery control and the reinforcement of Mold-Masters commitment to continuously improving quality.

An Heid, Mold-Masters President of Asia and Americas stated, "Mold-Masters operations in China are dedicated to serving the Asian market and supporting our global operations." Heid added, "In China, speed is vital. Our ability to provide unparalleled quality while providing the industry's fastest order turnaround in China is a major differentiator to our competitors. Quotes are returned in hours, engineering drawings in a day, and final drawing in less than three days. We continue to offer our customers the fastest delivery times in the hot runner industry."

Milacron's Mold-Masters China operations employ over 800team members with that number expected to reach 900 by the end of 2017. Across all of Asia, Milacron's product brands including Milacron injection and extrusion machines, Uniloy blow molding, DME mold components and CIMCOOL fluids have 11 locations in China as well as offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore and India.

Milacron has a very proud history in China with many years of experience and long lasting customer relationships across the ever growing Chinese plastics market. That unparalleled experience and know-how highlights Milacron's commitment to its customers in Asia and the world.

Milacron continues to push the boundaries of possibilities in plastics with breakthrough products from leading brands including Milacron, Mold-Masters, DME, Ferromatik, Uniloy and CIMCOOL.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.

