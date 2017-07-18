BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- LeadGenius today announced that Mark Godley, a technology industry executive with extensive experience in marketing and sales, has joined the company as President. LeadGenius provides B2B marketing and sales teams with highly-accurate lead generation data and go-to-market intelligence, derived from a unique combination of machine learning and human researchers.

With more than 25 years of B2B technology industry leadership, Godley most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for HG Data. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Market Development for ConnectAndSell, Inc., a cloud-based sales productivity platform. At healthcare startup Aventura, he managed the alliance, partnership and sales channel efforts. He also holds Advisory roles at a number of leading companies in the salestech and martech space, including Omniquo, ZenIQ.io and The Big Willow.

"A self-described C-suite 'startup junkie' with a depth of experience in sales and marketing, Mark is a great addition to our executive team," said Prayag Narula, CEO of LeadGenuis. "As we embark on our next phase of growth at LeadGenius, Mark will guide our go-to-market strategy with his expertise and will help us to define a winning strategy for the future. I have valued Mark's advice as a friend for a long time now and his business insights will be put to use as a key leader of our management team."

According to Mark Godley, "I'm excited to join LeadGenius for many reasons, from its unique data-based solution based on its community of researchers, to its customers that are rabid fans. Not only has LeadGenius attracted a who's-who list of tier one investors, it has a unique culture where people are valued while being held to very high standards with the goal of changing the world, and delivering the best lead generation data and solution in the industry."

Godley holds a B.A. degree from Villanova University in Marketing. He also attended Executive Graduate programs at both the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business and the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. Godley has been an award-winning Guest Lecturer in the undergraduate business school at the University of Southern California.

About LeadGenius

LeadGenius, based in Berkeley, CA, is a marketing and sales solution that enables B2B companies to identify and connect with their ideal accounts. The LeadGenius solution is powered by best-in-class B2B data which is continually refined through a unique combination of machine learning technology and skilled human researchers. LeadGenius' customers include industry-leading companies such as Google, Square, Signifyd and eBay. A Y-combinator company founded in 2011,LeadGenius is a fast-growing software and services company with the heart of a social enterprise and a mission to provide meaningful opportunities to underemployed individuals with digital skills anywhere in the world.

