VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Terraco Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: TEN) ("Terraco" or the "Company") reports that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the warrants issued in connection with its July 31, 2015 private placement, currently expiring July 31, 2017. Warrants to purchase 4,420,698 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share will be extended to expire on July 31, 2019, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Terraco

Terraco is a gold royalty company with a royalty portfolio that is currently focused largely on or around the multi-million ounce Spring Valley Gold Project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TEN". Please visit the Company's website at www.terracogold.com for additional information.

