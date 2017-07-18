Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - Pancontinental Gold Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (the "Company") is issuing this press release at the request of IIROC, the Company wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Pancontinental Gold Corporation (www.pancongold.com) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Jefferson Gold Project in South Carolina, USA, and on acquiring additional prospective properties. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol PUC. In 2015, Pancon Gold sold its interest in its Australian rare earth element (REE) and uranium properties, formerly held through a joint venture, and retains a 1% gross overriding royalty on 100% of future production.

Layton Croft

President and CEO

1-416-293-8437 or laytoncroft@pancongold.com

For additional information please visit our website: www.pancongold.com, and our Twitter feed: @PanconGold.

