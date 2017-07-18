DEADLINE APPROACHING: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: AKG). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Asanko shares from October 24, 2014 through May 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before July 31, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Asanko shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Asanko made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; that some of Asanko's resources models exhibit signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and that as a result of the above, Asanko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, Asanko's share price dropped materially, which caused investors harm.

