Medium voltage motors do not require any infrastructural changes within a facility for installation. These motors are designed in such a way that they can be deployed within any equipment without altering the facilities and require very less space to fit within any equipment. This makes the motors highly compatible for all types of operations.

Competitive vendor landscape

The globalmedium voltage motors market can be characterized as a fragmented market, as it consists of both international players and regional players. The competitive rivalry forces companies to opt for strategic pricing of their medium voltage motors, thereby achieve a strong market position.

"The end-users generally do not realize the differences between various versions of medium voltage motors offered by top vendors and regional vendors. The major point of difference seen by consumers is when they note the difference in pricing of medium voltage motors designed for a particular type of application," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio.

As the globally reputed vendors cover a large part of the market, they have a competitive edge over other regional and newly established manufacturers. In such market, the regional players might not perform well. However, the increment growth of regional players in different geographies has imposed a subsequent threat to top vendors.

Top five medium voltage motors market vendors

ABB

ABB is a leader in power and automation technologies, which provides a wide range of products to match the utilities of end-users. The company operates in around 100 countries and provides a discrete range of products for all the major industries. ABB's business units, motors and generators, manufacture medium voltage motors.

WEG

Through providing efficient engineering services and world-class motor controls, WEG serves in many industries. To attain the market leadership position, the company always focuses on making customer-centric products. WEG works on the ideology of leadership, innovation, teamwork, and flexibility.

GE

GE manufactures such products that give financial benefits to the end-users. The two ideologies of the company which drives the group toward thinking creatively to build something innovative and creating a healthy atmosphere are Ecomagination and Healthymagination. The group focuses on providing its proven solutions to the end-users.

TOSHIBA

TOSHIBA remains committed to people by offering products that meet the future requirements of end-users. TOSHIBA always tries to meet new challenges of the market with an innovative approach in its thinking process. To encourage a healthy society, the company develops recent technology products in the field of electronics and energy, which could be able to impose less impact the environment.

TECO-Westinghouse

TECO-Westinghouse is a leader in manufacturing electric motors and generators in the world. Its motors and generators range from 1/4 hp to 100,000 hp. TECO-Westinghouse is the market leader in supplying motor controls, engineering services, and large motor repairs to the end-users. The company provides its wide range of motors that are suitable to meet the stringent requirements of all the end users.

