EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. ("Sky Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKYS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on or about November 18, 2014 ("IPO"); and/or (2) on the open market from November 14, 2014 through June 12, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm in advance of the August 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sky Solar shares during the IPO or Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Sky Solar made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and its enforcement by the Board of Directors were not sufficient to detect and/or deter misconduct by its officers and directors; that Sky Solar's founder, Mr. Weili Su, was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Sky Solar's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

