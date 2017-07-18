Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2022 - Tremendous Growth in Digital Assets Across Different Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Enterprise, Marketing, and Broadcasting and Publishing), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market is estimated to grow from USD 2.44 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.66 Billion by 2022. The digital asset management market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% considering the tremendous growth in digital assets across different industry verticals. Moreover, rise in use of smartphones have contributed to the growth of digital assets such as images, videos, and other documents. Moreover, increasing focus on digital marketing has further aided the growth of digital assets and thus subsequently the need for DAM solutions to manage these digital assets.



The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Small enterprises face greater resource crunch than larger enterprises and require better methods to solve the complexities for better cost optimization on their business processes. Implementing viable solutions for managing and maintaining metadata and digital assets are some of the major benefits that the small enterprises are experiencing through the adoption of DAM. By using these managed services, SMEs are able to focus more on business operations than worrying about maintaining digital asset management cost.



The cloud-based DAM solutions are rapidly gaining traction in the deployment type segment. The cloud deployment type stimulates better access to digital assets data, with faster implementation and reduced total cost of ownership. Considering the cost benefits, small and medium enterprises are likely to adopt cloud-based deployment model for implementing DAM solutions. Furthermore, higher scalability and speed are other major factors that support the fast growth of cloud-based deployment model. The market for cloud is expected to grow in the coming years as it provides secure access to various marketing content thus promoting and aiding the marketing campaigns.



The DAM solution and services are being increasingly adopted across various industry verticals, which have led to the growth of the market globally. The consumer goods and retail sector is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022.

Companies Mentioned



Adam Software Nv (Aprimo)

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Bynder

Canto, Inc.

Celum

Cognizant

Mediabeacon, Inc.

Mediavalet, Inc.

Northplains

Opentext Corporation

Webdam



Widen Enterprises, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64lh64/digital_asset

