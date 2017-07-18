Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal orthodontic equipment and consumables marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is well diversified into key regions, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the US was the highest revenue generator to the market owing to an increase in the prevalence of dentofacial anomalies or malocclusion and rising demand among people for cosmetic corrections and dental deformities. This was followed by EMEA. Technological advancements in the region drive the market in EMEA. In APAC, the emerging market conditions and high population contribute to the growth of the orthodontic equipment and consumables market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is characterized by the presence of established players. These companies are focusing on the market through the development of innovative and user-friendly products. Other companies such as A-dec, 3Shape, Midmark, and Zimmer Biomet are competing with these companies in the market by developing competitive products.

"The market is fairly competitive as many regional players are competing with the key players. Regional players can provide their products at a lesser price compared to global companies, creating a consistent competition in low-end markets," says Neha Noopur, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio.

Manufacturers prefer investing in product development and expansion in growing geographical regions. They are dedicated to manufacturing and delivering innovative products. They are investing in R&D and product development to expand their product portfolio.

Top five orthodontic equipment and consumables market vendors

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona develops and manufactures various dental and oral health products and other consumables for the professional dental market worldwide. It has dental consumables segment which includes dental supplies and small equipment to be utilized in dental clinics and also products used in the dental office and laboratory settings.

Danaher

Danaher, a diversified technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company offers products and services in more than 60 countries worldwide, serving a wide range of customers.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, formerly known as Patterson Dental Company, distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the US, the UK, and Canada. The company's Dental Supply segment offers dental products, including consumable products such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, orthodontic appliances, sterilization products, basic and advanced technology dental equipment, and patient education systems.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein provides health care products and services to medical and dental practitioners and laboratories worldwide. It operates through three segments, dental, animal health and medical.

GC Corporation

GC Corporation manufactures about 600 types of products and sells them in more than 100 countries around the world. Due to differing requirements in demand across various overseas markets, GC has very deliberately localized its operations in Europe, US, and Asia, while putting efforts to participate in each country's dental industry associations actively.

