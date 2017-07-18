Global Electrical Testers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rapid Industrialization in APAC & Growth of Semiconductor Industry

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electrical Testers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global electrical testers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Electrical Testers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid industrialization in APAC. Industrial production is the prime growth driver for the global economy, contributing as much as 26% to the global GDP in 2014. Global economic growth has been recovering considerably since the downturn in 2008, driven particularly by the robust growth in manufacturing in most regions. The average manufacturing value added by countries such as India, China, and Indonesia expanded by 5% in 2014 while, in contrast, that of the developed countries stood at 1%.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth of semiconductor industry. The semiconductor industry makes use of electrical testers. The strong growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry in APAC is driving the growth of the market. The major reason for the boom in these sectors is due to the growing penetration of smartphones.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is uncertainty in global economic growth. Fluctuations in the global economy, especially in regions with a high number of original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electrical and electronic devices, reduce the credit available to manufacturers and raise the interest rates. The increase in interest rates leads to higher cost of manufacturing, thus raising the price of the product. Higher prices impact market demand, which may negatively affect the net sales revenue of vendors.
Key vendors
- Fluke
- Keysight Technologies
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Tektronix
Other prominent vendors
- B&K Precision
- EXFO
- Metrel
- National Instruments
- TESSCO
- Yokogawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ldmbf/global_electrical
