Global Electrical Testers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rapid Industrialization in APAC & Growth of Semiconductor Industry

The global electrical testers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrical Testers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid industrialization in APAC. Industrial production is the prime growth driver for the global economy, contributing as much as 26% to the global GDP in 2014. Global economic growth has been recovering considerably since the downturn in 2008, driven particularly by the robust growth in manufacturing in most regions. The average manufacturing value added by countries such as India, China, and Indonesia expanded by 5% in 2014 while, in contrast, that of the developed countries stood at 1%.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth of semiconductor industry. The semiconductor industry makes use of electrical testers. The strong growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry in APAC is driving the growth of the market. The major reason for the boom in these sectors is due to the growing penetration of smartphones.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is uncertainty in global economic growth. Fluctuations in the global economy, especially in regions with a high number of original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electrical and electronic devices, reduce the credit available to manufacturers and raise the interest rates. The increase in interest rates leads to higher cost of manufacturing, thus raising the price of the product. Higher prices impact market demand, which may negatively affect the net sales revenue of vendors.

Key vendors



Fluke

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix



Other prominent vendors



B&K Precision

EXFO

Metrel

National Instruments

TESSCO

Yokogawa Electric



