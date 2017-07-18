

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved notably higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions.



Bond prices moved to the upside in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.6 basis points to 2.263 percent.



On the U.S. economic front, homebuilder confidence unexpectedly declined in the month of July, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 64 in July from a revised 66 in June. Economists had expected the index to hold at the 67 originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the labor Department showed that import prices fell in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Labor Department said import prices dropped by 0.2 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected import prices to fall by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



On Wednesday, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release a report on new residential construction in the month of June.



Housing starts are expected to climb to an annual rate of 1.150 million in June after tumbling to a rate of 1.092 millions in May.



