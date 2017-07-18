

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chewing-gum giant Wrigley has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a e-cigarette manufacturer alleging that it has copied its Juicy Fruit and Doublemint brands.



Wrigley has accused Chi-Town Vapers of trademark infringement for producing and selling 'Dbl Mint' and 'Joosy Fruit' flavored liquids for e-cigarettes.



Wrigley claims that Chi-Town Vapers is making an intentional effort to trade off the valuable goodwill that Wrigley has built. The unauthorized and infringing use of the names and flavors is 'likely to cause confusion, harm the public, and damage Wrigley's valuable rights.'



Wrigley further says that the defendant rather than developing its own brand names for its products, has chosen to market e-liquid for electronic cigarettes using the trademarks of various other well-known companies, including Wrigley's brand names, without authorization or license. Wrigley cited some other examples including, Skittles, Kahlua, Hawaiian Punch, Mountain Dew, Red Bull, and Nutella.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX