Funrise Appoints EMEA Export Director

VAN NUYS, California, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc. announced the appointment of Annie Sullivan to oversee Funrise's EMEA export business as a continuation of the company's international growth strategy.

Based in Funrise's UK Headquarters, Sullivan is a highly experienced executive with extensive knowledge of EMEA retail and distribution. Sullivan's most recent role was at Storm Associates, a retail and distribution consultancy where she led expansion of sales reach in international markets for various consumer products providers.

Sullivan joins Funrise with over 25 years of experience managing international growth and expansion at companies including Acclaim, Microsoft and THQ. With a strategic focus on the international business, the addition of Sullivan's extensive international and multi-cultural experience of businesses brings Funrise, Inc. the opportunity to continue to build and develop their international portfolio.

"We're very pleased to have Annie onboard. She's a seasoned professional who is intimate with Manufacturer/Supplier-Regional Market dynamics. Her end game is always customer focused, which by default, will put Funrise in good stead to rapidly grow its EMEA Export business," saidMartin Good, Sr. Vice President International.

About Funrise

Founded in 1987, Funrise is an innovator and an industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of the most popular children's toys. Simply put...we create fun! Funrise is the manufacturer of leading power brands such as TONKA®, Gazillion Bubbles®, Luna Petunia', Positively Perfect' and Sing-a-ma-Lings, making their product offerings diverse and full of fun for kids of all ages! Funrise Toy Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matrix Holdings Limited. Funrise U.S. headquarters are located in Van Nuys, CA, with an office in Hong Kong, and additional showrooms in Minneapolis, Bentonville, United Kingdom and Australia. For more information, visit www.Funrise.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536623/Annie_Sullivan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525462/Funrise_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funrise-appoints-emea-export-director-300490190.html