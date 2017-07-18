According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global packaged dips market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Packaged Dips Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global packaged dips market is growing at a high CAGR in terms of revenue and volume due to factors like the increasing sales of savory snacks, which is encouraging consumers to purchase packaged dips as accompaniments. The rise in the sales of appetizers (like French fries) has also been a growing trend over last few years, and consumers often look out for dips to turn plain appetizers into interesting and satisfying fare by adding flavors.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global packaged dips market into five major segments by products. They are:

Hummus

Ranch

Salsa

Guacamole

Others

The top three segments based on products for the global packaged dips market are discussed below:

Global hummus dip market

This Levantine and Egyptian food dip is quite popular in regions like North America and the Middle East due to the rising interest of consumers in Mediterranean foods. Many hummus manufacturers are headquartered in North America and the Middle East, which is one of the reasons why the acceptance of this dip among the consumers in these regions is increasing.

According to Atul Kumar, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "With the growing demand for this dip, players are currently experimenting with the taste of hummus and launching different varieties of hummus dips to entice new consumers and retain the old ones. For instance, SABRA DIPPING, which is one of the popular packaged dip manufacturers in the US is currently selling a portfolio of packaged hummus dips like ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS, JALAPENO HUMMUS, and others."

Global ranch dip market

This food dip (manufactured by using ingredients like buttermilk, salt, garlic, onion, herbs, and spices, and mixed into a sauce based on mayonnaise or another oil emulsion) is gradually becoming popular among consumers and are often consumed with varied kinds of chips, French fries, and chicken wings. Many consumers use this food dip specifically for fried food (like fried mushrooms, fried pickles, onion rings, hushpuppies, and others), which are popularly consumed for snacks.

"Many players are currently promoting packaged ranch dips to attract the consumers. For instance, in 2017, The HV Food Products Company launched a campaign called the Ranch Out campaign. The company used the campaign to invite ranch lovers in the US to get creative by drizzling, dunking and dipping their choice of foods in the brand's range of ranch dips, or by making delicious, easy recipes infused with company's ranch products," says Atul.

Global salsa dip market

Packaged salsa is one of the most popular dips among consumers in many parts of the world. This is because salsa dip is manufactured from basic ingredients like onions, chilies, beans, corn, and various spices. As consumers are currently getting more inclined toward dips containing familiar ingredients, the overall popularity and demand for this packaged dip are increasing a high rate.

Thus, many players are launching different varieties of packaged dips to behold consumer's attention. For instance, Cornitos launched Chunky Salsa dip (made with chunks of tomatoes, chilies, jalapenos, and onions) in 2016. This dip is slow-cooked in small batches to conserve flavor. Chris' Food Culture launched a variety of premium dips in 2015 like Mexican Style Bean Corn Salsa.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

PepsiCo

Strauss Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

T. Marzetti Company

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005898/en/

