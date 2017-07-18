sprite-preloader
18.07.2017
Global Cell Line Development Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2021: Increase Demand For Regenerative Medicine

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cell Line Development Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cell line development market to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cell Line Development Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase demand for regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine, a branch of medicine develops process to regrow, repair and replace damaged and diseased cells, tissues, and organs. This is done by the use of therapeutic stem cells lines, the production of artificial organs, and tissue engineering.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for monoclonal antibodies. A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein which is developed in laboratory for binding to substances in the body such as cancer cells. It binds to only one kind of substance so at present there are many kinds of monoclonal antibodies which are used as therapeutic agents such as treatment of different types of cancer. They are either used alone or in conjugation with drugs, radioactive substances or toxins to kill the diseased cells.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is development of authentic cell lines. Various cell lines which have large application in biomedical research have become contaminated due to overgrown by other more aggressive cells and become cross-contaminated. For instance, probably thyroid cell lines were actually melanoma cells, prostate tissues were actually bladder cancer cells and these contaminated cell lines are easily used in research without prior knowledge of their true character because they are not differentiated on the basis of physical appearance.

Key vendors

  • GE Healthcare
  • Lonza
  • Merck Millipore
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Cobra Biologics
  • Corning
  • Molecular Devices
  • Sartorious
  • SELEXIS
  • WuXi Biologics

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3j2kk5/global_cell_line

