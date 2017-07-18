Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTC Pink: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") has issued the second payment of shares to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") pursuant to a "shares for services" advertising agreement with AGORA (the "Agreement") announced on February 23, 2017. The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Agreement.

The Company issued 180,800 common shares to AGORA for a deemed value of $9,040 based on the Agreement, and a fair market value of $7,232 (including $832 in HST) based on the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 1, 2017.

The Agreement requires additional share payments to AGORA in common shares of the Company with aggregate value of $24,000 plus HST, calculated with reference to a floor price of $0.05 per common share, in equal quarterly installments with the next payment due subsequent to September 1, 2017. The common shares have been issued to AGORA in reliance upon available prospectus exemptions and are subject to restrictions on trading until November 18, 2017 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On July 13, 2017, the Agreement was amended by the parties thereto to extend the term of the Agreement by two months to end on May 1, 2018. No additional consideration is payable to AGORA in relation to this term extension.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM is the home of more than 808K investors that visited 5.6 million times and read 52.4 million pages of information every year (Average 2008 - 2015).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums (http://blog.agoracom.com/2007/10/11/agoracom-investor-controlled-stock-discussion-forums-smash-status-quo/).

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small to mid-cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons (http://blog.agoracom.com/category/small-cap-ceo-lessons/) are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 55.5 million shares issued, exploring for world class gold and base metal deposits in British Columbia as well as holding mineral claim interests prospective for potash and diamondiferous kimberlites in Alberta.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo

CEO, President

Tel: (780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte, Investor Relations

IR PRO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Tel: 604-507-3377

Toll Free: 1-866-503-3377

Email: ir@grizzlydiscoveries.com

www.irprocommunications.com

or

Ian Lambert

COO, Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Tel: 416-840-9843

Email: ilambert@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.