NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- ReadyCap Lending, LLC (www.rclending.com), a Preferred SBA Lender offering SBA 7(a) financing up to $5 million in markets nationwide, has hired Rick McMann as Senior Business Development Officer based in Denver lending nationally.

McMann joins ReadyCap Lending with twenty years of experience in SBA lending. His ability to manage and evaluate risks as well as successfully produce quality SBA loan transactions are beneficial to ReadyCap's clients, which include commercial brokers, bankers, referral partners and business owners.

"We are very excited to bring Rick on board, he is a proven leader and top producer," Mark Gibson, National Sales Manager of ReadyCap Lending said. "Additionally his well-executed knowledge in the SBA arena adds to our foundation of industry expertise that will help us achieve our next milestones and continue our trajectory as one of the fastest emerging national SBA resources. Our model is to continue to grow into key markets nationally and leverage these vast sources of experience and industry wisdom."

Throughout his loan origination career, McMann has consistently been a top producer, financing over $400 million in loans. He has been recognized as a top SBA loan producer in both the Colorado and California markets during his career. Most recently, he served as Vice President/SBA Business Development Officer at US Bank, where he won the highly sought after "Annual Pinnace" award two consecutive years for the top four SBA BDOs in the country. McMann has also been an active member in the SIOR, NAIOP and CABI networking groups in Colorado. Rick McMann can be reached at 303-895-8848 or rick.mcmann@rclending.com.

About ReadyCap Lending, LLC

ReadyCap Lending (www.rclending.com) is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE-SLD) is a REIT that originates, acquires, finances, services and manages SBC loans and Small Business Administration loans. The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiaries and residential mortgages through its GMFS subsidiary. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

For more information, visit http://www.rclending.com or call 888-354-0822.

