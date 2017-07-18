EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announced today that Managing Director Aaron Vandervelde and Senior Managing Consultant Eleanor Blalock have published a new whitepaper, Measuring the Relative Size of the 340B Program: 2012-2017. This study was funded by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Vandervelde and Blalock estimate the percentage of applicable US branded drug sales made at a 340B price from 2012 to 2017. Their analysis relies in large part on methodology they developed in a 2015 whitepaper and also incorporates up-to-date data on 340B program sales and total US drug sales. They use a measure to compare total gross 340B purchases to the total gross potential market for which 340B purchased drugs are eligible. The 340B program is limited to a subset of the overall US pharmaceuticals market, because 340B purchased drugs are exclusively for outpatient use.

Vandervelde commented, "This study provides new perspective on historical growth in the 340B program and the relative size of the 340B marketplace today. Drug purchases at the 340B price exceeded $16 billion in 2016, and as the 340B program continues to expand it will play an increasingly important role in the overall pharmaceutical marketplace."

The 340B program has grown significantly over the past decade and has accelerated in recent years. Viewed as a percentage of brand, outpatient drug sales, 340B purchases represented almost 8 percent of the overall market in 2016.

Read the white paper.

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (www.thinkbrg.com) is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, major law firms and regulatory bodies around the world. BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction and real estate. BRG is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with offices across the United States and in Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.