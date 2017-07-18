HOUSTON and LONDON, 2017-07-18 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics (Nasdaq:CATM), the world's largest ATM owner / operator, today announced Marc Terry has been named managing director of all commercial activities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia. Terry will join Cardtronics in September from FIS, where he served as group managing director, EMEA.



Terry brings nearly 30 years of payments and financial services technology business and leadership experience to Cardtronics. He most recently served as group managing director for FIS across the EMEA region, where he was responsible for all banking and payments products. Earlier in his career, Terry served as managing director commercial for Vocalink, where he was responsible for all commercial activities and relationships including management of the LINK ATM network in the United Kingdom. Terry previously held roles as international sales director for Metavante, managing director - EMEA for Clear2Pay, and vice president - international sales for S1 UK, following a 15+ year career in multiple global leadership roles for ACI Worldwide.



"As ATMs continue to emerge as the physical component of the digital banking model, we are focused on being the strategic ATM services partner for financial institutions around the globe," said Steve Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Cardtronics. "Marc's proven strategic leadership in financial services, and notably as a trusted outsourcing partner to high-profile, global financial institutions, will make him a key contributor to our sustained global growth in the evolving digital age."



About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Making ATM cash access convenient where people shop, work, and live, Cardtronics is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs, and the customers they share. Cardtronics provides services to approximately 233,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Whether Cardtronics is driving foot traffic for top retailers, enhancing ATM brand presence for card issuers, or expanding card holders' surcharge-free cash access, Cardtronics is convenient access to cash, when and where consumers need it. Cardtronics is where cash meets commerce.



Contact Information: Media Relations Nick Pappathopoulos Director - Public Relations 832-308-4396 npappathopoulos@cardtronics.com Investor Relations Phillip Chin EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations 832-308-4975 ir@cardtronics.com