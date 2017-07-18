In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Products and Service, Application, Manufacturer Type, End User & Region

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality controls market is estimated to reach USD 1.04 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. This market is mainly driven by the growing number of accredited clinical laboratories across the globe and growing need to ensure the accuracy of the diagnostic test results. However, the increasing use of multi-analyte quality controls is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.



In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of product and service, application, manufacturer type, end user, and region. The research report discusses key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global IVD quality controls market and its submarkets.



Based on product and service, the market is segmented into quality controls, data management solutions, and quality assurance services. The quality controls segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing availability & demand for technologically advanced quality control materials with greater stability.



On the basis of application, the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Controls Market is segmented into the clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, molecular diagnostics, coagulation/hemostasis, microbiology, and other applications. The immunochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Controls Market in 2016. This is mainly due to the increasing number of multi-analyte controls to perform immunoassay tests. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number of molecular diagnostic tests performed in laboratories and need to ensure the accuracy of these complex diagnostic tests.

