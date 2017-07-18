Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE: RPT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2017 earnings press release after the market closes on August 1, 2017. It will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter results.

Shareholders and interested parties may access the call via:

Teleconference: (Toll Free) 877-407-9205, no participant code

Webcast: www.rgpt.com or www.investorcalendar.com

A replay of the call will be available through August 9, 2017. The toll-free replay number is 877-481-4010, conference ID#15997. A replay will also be archived at the aforementioned web sites for ninety days.

ABOUT RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE: RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States. At March 31, 2017, the Company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 65 shopping centers and two joint venture properties. At March 31, 2017, the Company's consolidated portfolio was 94.3% leased. Ramco-Gershenson is a fully-integrated qualified REIT that is self-administered and self-managed. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.rgpt.com, or follow Ramco-Gershenson on Twitter @RamcoGershenson and facebook.com/ramcogershenson/.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that represent the Company's expectations and projections for the future. Management of Ramco-Gershenson believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions. Certain factors could occur that might cause actual results to vary, including deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, our continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Dawn L. Hendershot

Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

31500 Northwestern Highway, Suite 300

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

dhendershot@rgpt.com

(248) 592-6202

