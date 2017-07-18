Technavio's latest report on the global telepresence robots marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global telepresence robots market has been showing prominence since 2010. The adoption of telepresence robots in businesses was rapid during 2010-2015 owing to the improvement in broadband speed in developed countries. Many businesses during this period adopted fiber optics-based high-speed broadband connections that facilitated uninterrupted video conferencing and meetings through telepresence robots and increased their adoption.

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on robotics sector, says, "The forecast period is expected to witness major developments in the global telepresence robots market due to the frequent R&D activities. The technological disruptions, such as latest stability control and enhanced power drives, are expected to expand the addressable market for telepresence robots during the forecast period."

The top three emerging trends driving the global telepresence robotsmarketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine

Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in homecare and rehabilitation centers

Growing demand for telepresence robots with lateral stability control and power drive

Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine

Telemedicine is a branch of medical science that allows diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of patients from remote locations. For the last few years, physicians from offsite locations have been using Skype and other multimedia software as a medium to provide instructions during critical treatments. However, the modern age of treatment is demanding for more specialized healthcare services, such as real-time surgery from distant locations.

"The American Telemedicine Association is building an inventory management system of the existing medical center-based tele-medicines networks. Similarly, the French healthcare sector has gradually started adopting telepresence solutions to connect their remote emergency rooms with major hospitals in Paris," according to Bharath.

Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in homecare and rehabilitation centers

The elderly fraction of the world population is growing steadily due to the advances in healthcare and medical management. This increases the chances of elderly patients to remain unsupervised at home and face numerous day-to-day challenges, such as falls, fractures, strokes, and others.

Thus, the vendors in the global telepresence robots market are gradually aiming to capture this new untapped market to increase their product portfolio. The commercially available telepresence robots can be modified into human-based 3D designs and can help elders to lead a comfortable life at home.

Growing demand for telepresence robots with lateral stability control and power drive

At times, telepresence robots experience malfunction operations due to continuous obstacles on the way. Thus, in recent times, businesses are looking for lateral stability control in telepresence robots to improve the shock absorption mechanism. The modern telepresence robots are built in the base to allow lateral stability while traversing regular obstacles within business premises.

Similarly, traditional telepresence robots face difficulty in coping with human speed due to their slow movement. Thus, advanced telepresence robots are now incorporating a power drive to increase the movement speed. This makes the robots suitable for traveling long distances.

The key vendors are as follows:

Anybots

Double Robotics

Mantaro

Revolve Robotics

Vecna

