sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

117,59 Euro		+0,21
+0,18 %
WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,81
119,37
22:52
18.07.2017 | 22:31
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Automotive Batteries Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Panasonic & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Batteries Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global automotive batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Batteries Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for AGM batteries. AGM batteries were used in the aircraft in the 1980s. They are perfect for vehicles, that are heavily equipped with electrical accessories, such as navigation system; touchscreen infotainment system; and electric parking brakes and technologies, such as start and stop. As there is an increase in the trend of electrical accessories, the popularity of AGM batteries has also grown.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is decline in price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles. The size and the price of automotive battery greatly influence the purchasing price of plug-in hybrids and new electric cars, thereby affect its sales. In recent years, the sales of electric vehicles are increasing, leading to the demand for powerful batteries that can cover a longer distance on a single charge. Range anxiety poses a big challenge for the electric vehicles as they struggle to cater to the certain needs of the consumers, such as long-distance travel and fast and easy methods to charge the batteries. Therefore, powerful and cheap batteries are a key to the demand for electric vehicles. Till date, most electric vehicles cannot even cover a distance of 150 miles on a single charge.

Key vendors

  • Exide Technologies
  • Johnson Controls
  • Panasonic
  • Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors

  • Boston Power
  • Camel Group
  • Delphi Automotive
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • Hitachi

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market segmentation by vehicle type

PART 06: Geographic segmentation

PART 07: Key leading countries

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nhdv2l/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire