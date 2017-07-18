Global Automotive Batteries Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Panasonic & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Batteries Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Batteries Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for AGM batteries. AGM batteries were used in the aircraft in the 1980s. They are perfect for vehicles, that are heavily equipped with electrical accessories, such as navigation system; touchscreen infotainment system; and electric parking brakes and technologies, such as start and stop. As there is an increase in the trend of electrical accessories, the popularity of AGM batteries has also grown.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is decline in price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles. The size and the price of automotive battery greatly influence the purchasing price of plug-in hybrids and new electric cars, thereby affect its sales. In recent years, the sales of electric vehicles are increasing, leading to the demand for powerful batteries that can cover a longer distance on a single charge. Range anxiety poses a big challenge for the electric vehicles as they struggle to cater to the certain needs of the consumers, such as long-distance travel and fast and easy methods to charge the batteries. Therefore, powerful and cheap batteries are a key to the demand for electric vehicles. Till date, most electric vehicles cannot even cover a distance of 150 miles on a single charge.

Key vendors



Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

Panasonic

Robert Bosch



Other prominent vendors



Boston Power

Camel Group

Delphi Automotive

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market segmentation by vehicle type



PART 06: Geographic segmentation



PART 07: Key leading countries



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nhdv2l/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716