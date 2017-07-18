sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,057 Euro		+0,039
+0,78 %
WKN: 867584 ISIN: US5777671067 Ticker-Symbol: MXW 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,05
5,101
23:00
4,99
5,155
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC5,057+0,78 %