

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $510 million, or $0.55 per share. This was higher than $445 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.93 billion. This was up from $2.70 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $510 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



