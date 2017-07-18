Technavio analysts forecast the office and commercial coffee services market in North Americato grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005900/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the office and commercial coffee services market in North America from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the office and commercial coffee services marketin North Americafor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

As the office and commercial coffee services market in North America is a mature market, it will experience a stiff year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in this region. Product line extension through the introduction of innovative products is the major factor contributing to the growth of the office and commercial coffee services market in North America.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the office and commercial coffee services market in North America:

Increasing demand for premium coffee

Growing number of restaurants and coffee chains across North America

Technological advances

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for premium coffee

With employees expecting a gourmet coffee experience similar to that of a coffee shop, the demand for premium varieties of coffee is also increasing. In a drive to improve employee engagement initiatives, employers are willing to provide good quality coffee even if it incurs sizeable costs. Employers are also willing to buy different varieties of coffee that are rated high on green initiatives to improve their green footprint.

Sharan Jaganathan, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "The price drop of green coffee in recent years is also prompting many employers to opt for those varieties. As premium varieties of coffee earn higher profit margins, great marketing effort is made to promote the sales of premium coffee. The national brands of coffee that are also considered of premium quality formed nearly 38% of all varieties of coffee supplied by office and commercial coffee service operators in 2015

Growing number of restaurants and coffee chains across North America

The growing number of coffee chains across North America drive the market for office and commercial coffee services market in the region. Vendors serve bakeries, breakfast stops, cafeterias, catering services, coffee shops, delicatessens, family establishments, fast casual, fine dining, local cafes, and QSRs.

"On an average, American coffee drinkers drink three to nine ounces or 400 million cups of coffee in a day. Coffee is the most popular beverage among consumers in the US. These factors have created ample opportunity for office and commercial coffee service providers In North America," adds Sharan.

High consumption of coffee among employed population in the US

The US is the largest market for office and commercial coffee services market in North America. The high consumption of coffee among the employed population in the US drives the market for office and commercial coffee services market in the region. In 2015, 68.21% of the US population was employed.

Employers in the US install coffee service machines in their office premises. This boosts the office and commercial coffee services market in North America. The entry of retail coffee sellers and coffee bars and restaurants further pushes the office and commercial coffee services market in the region. For instance, Mars Inc., a known vendor in the confectionery market, operates with their brand called FLAVIA in the US office and commercial coffee services market.

Top vendors:

Farmer Bros.

Keurig Green Mountain

Nestlé

PEET'S COFFEE TEA

ROYAL CUP COFFEE

Browse Other Reports:

Global Breastfeeding Supplies Market 2017-2021

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Residential Smoke Detector Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005900/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com