

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern (NSC) announced plans to consolidate its Central Division headquarters operations in Knoxville into three surrounding divisions. The consolidation, effective on or about Nov. 1, will reduce the number of operating divisions on NS' system to nine from 10.



The company said the move will affect a total of about 50 employees who work at the Central Division headquarters in management, dispatching, and clerical positions. Dispatchers will have the opportunity to transfer to one of the other three divisions or apply for vacancies across the system.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX