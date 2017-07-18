RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Today London Drugs sent a cheque for $50,000 to the Red Cross BC office in support of BC wildfire evacuees in thanks to donations from London Drugs customers across Western Canada.

The $50,000 in donations collected at the tills is part of London Drugs' multi-pronged emergency response in helping those impacted by the fires. In addition to the donation directly made to the Red Cross, since July 7, the London Drugs Community Emergency Response team has worked around the clock to mobilize volunteers, supply trucks, emergency care kits, charging stations, pharmacists on demand and on-the-ground support to evacuation centres and community groups primarily in Kamloops, Prince George and Ashcroft, BC. Offers of support continue to go out to all evacuation centres in the province with more than $50,000 in supplies and support London Drugs has so far contributed to relief agencies and the people they are helping.

"We have made it our mandate for the last several years to be there for our communities in times of need and when disasters strike," said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Immediately collecting for the Red Cross for much needed cash donations is a top priority for support and also, having staff on the ground working with relief agencies to determine how else we can help, is how we help fire evacuees in a direct way. This is really the London Drugs way. We listen to what the needs are of the community and we do our best to support them."

Since July 7, the London Drugs Emergency Response has involved 120 staff, helping to support in a variety of ways. Here is a glimpse of the support and continued ways we can help evacuation centres and evacuees:

-- 1300 Community Emergency Comfort kits have been distributed to the evacuation centres. These kits contain basic toiletries and comforts that someone would need immediately if they need to evacuate without notice. -- A Family Toy Box and Activity Kits have been delivered to six of the evacuation stations for the comfort of those who are waiting at the Children's lounge at each of the evacuation stations. -- Three London Drugs / Quick Media charging stations have been deployed at evacuation centres for use by those staying at the centres. This assists with the basic necessity to charge devices in a secure way. -- Donations of requested supplies of water, diapers, feminine hygiene items, toilet paper, wipes, baby formula, reading glasses, towels, snacks, and stationery is ongoing and the support continues. -- Pharmacists stationed at evacuation centres providing immediate advice and assistance with prescriptions and health needs is ongoing.

Evacuation centres and relief agencies generally work together with our local store managers to provide health care and comfort support to evacuees. The leader of the London Drugs Emergency Response team is also directly in connection with relief agencies and will continue deploying support as long as the need is there.

Evacuees needing pharmacy support can continue to contact London Drugs' customer care line: 1-844-782-0051. It's important to keep in mind amid fire conditions for people to stay hydrated, wear a mask when needed and have all medications up to date. For individuals living in areas with poor air quality, you may want to consider staying indoors when possible, use air purifiers and if asthmatic, keep inhalers handy. Consider use of aero chambers with inhalers to ensure maximum inhalation of doses. The London Drugs pharmacy team in Kamloops and Prince George are available to assist remotely where needed and evacuees are welcome to reach out for help. Individuals do not have to be a current patient of London Drugs to access essential health care services and medications. London Drugs pharmacy contact in Kamloops: 1-250-372-3445. London Drugs pharmacy contact in Prince George: 1-250-561-1118.

"On behalf of all of the staff who have commented on their appreciation of the direct support initiated by the London Drugs Emergency Response team, we wish to send a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers and staff across Western Canada who have been touched by the needs of the thousands of people impacted by the wildfires in BC and for your continued support of the evacuation centres and relief agencies," said Mahlman. "We will continue collecting and contributing to the Red Cross and continue supporting our communities on the ground with supplies and services for the days to come."

