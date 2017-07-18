Wool is finally making a comeback in the United States. After years of decline because of shifting preferences and price sensitivity in America's flourishing textile and apparel industry, the US wool industry is looking promising once again. According to recent figures attained by BizVibe, the wool industry in the US is currently the third largest wool producing country in the world, producing 150,873 tonnes of wool in 2015. The market has the potential to be revived as consumers increasingly demand natural, American-made fibres.

In a recent article titled Top 5 Wool Producing States in the US, BizVibe identifies the regions of the country that are key to wool production and industry resurrection. Here are some of the top states listed in the article:

1. Texas: In 2016, Texan wool producers sheared roughly 270,000 sheep and lambs. In 2010, Texas produced more than 3.5 million clean pounds of wool.

2. California: California produced roughly 3 million clean pounds of wool in 2010. The quality of wool from California tends to be high thanks to climate-related benefits.

3. Wyoming: The state reportedly has more than 810,000 sheep that are used for wool production, and produced more than 2.4 million pounds of wool last year.

