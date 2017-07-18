Global Scleroderma Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021 - Driven by High Unmet Medical Needs

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global scleroderma treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is partnerships and strategic alliances. Partnerships among research foundations and pharmaceutical companies are expected to bring new therapeutics for the treatment of scleroderma. Strategic alliances formed, in terms of licensing and collaboration, help in the co-development and commercialization of drugs in different regions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high unmet medical needs. The unknown etiology of autoimmune diseases such as scleroderma prevents the introduction of innovative drugs that can treat their exact cause. Some of the most common drugs classes used for the treatment of scleroderma are corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and NSAIDs. Most of these drugs are used off-label for these indications. Any drug that can provide a complete cure with minimal side effects will experience widespread adoption in the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unknown pathogenesis of the disorder. The pathogenesis and etiology of scleroderma are still unknown. This makes the treatment and management of the disease even more difficult. Autoimmune diseases such as scleroderma are chronic, and they affect multiple organs. Sometimes, the patient weakens even during treatment. The cause of scleroderma is debatable.

Key vendors



AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer



Other prominent vendors



Amgen

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biogen

CELGENE

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Sanofi



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Pipeline landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by drug class



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PARTnerships and strategic alliances



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

