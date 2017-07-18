sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.07.2017 | 23:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Scleroderma Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021 - Driven by High Unmet Medical Needs

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Scleroderma Treatment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global scleroderma treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Scleroderma Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is partnerships and strategic alliances. Partnerships among research foundations and pharmaceutical companies are expected to bring new therapeutics for the treatment of scleroderma. Strategic alliances formed, in terms of licensing and collaboration, help in the co-development and commercialization of drugs in different regions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high unmet medical needs. The unknown etiology of autoimmune diseases such as scleroderma prevents the introduction of innovative drugs that can treat their exact cause. Some of the most common drugs classes used for the treatment of scleroderma are corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and NSAIDs. Most of these drugs are used off-label for these indications. Any drug that can provide a complete cure with minimal side effects will experience widespread adoption in the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unknown pathogenesis of the disorder. The pathogenesis and etiology of scleroderma are still unknown. This makes the treatment and management of the disease even more difficult. Autoimmune diseases such as scleroderma are chronic, and they affect multiple organs. Sometimes, the patient weakens even during treatment. The cause of scleroderma is debatable.

Key vendors

  • AstraZeneca
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

  • Amgen
  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Biogen
  • CELGENE
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Pipeline landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by drug class

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PARTnerships and strategic alliances

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xk9cqs/global

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire