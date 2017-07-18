sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

WKN: 923996 ISIN: US8147853092 Ticker-Symbol: XSNA 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.07.2017 | 23:08
Security National Financial Corp. and NuTerra Partners Announce Development and Leasing Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Security National Financial Corp. and NuTerra Partners announce a strategic partnership to develop and lease approximately 1,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate at the center of the Wasatch Front. The project, Center 53, encompasses nearly 20 acres in the central valley of Salt Lake City, which is only 30 minutes from anywhere along the Wasatch Front. The first building consists of nearly 200,000 square feet which will be available this summer.

Security National, a nationally recognized financial services company for over 50 years, and NuTerra Partners, a local real estate development, construction, leasing, and management company founded in 1979, will deliver top-tier quality office space along with a concierge level tenant experience.

http://nuterrapartners.com

https://www.securitynational.com

SOURCE: NuTerra Partners


