Global Optical Chopper System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, 2017-2021 with Edmund Optics, Newport, Standford Research Systems & Thorlabs Dominating

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Optical Chopper System Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Optical Chopper System market to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Optical Chopper System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rise of silicon photonics. Fiber optics is being used extensively as a medium for fast point-to-point data transfer. Fiber optics, however, cannot be deployed extensively within servers. Silicon photonics superimposes an optical component capable of modulating light on a silicon-based wafer chip. The technology facilitates speedier computation in the range of exabytes per second.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapid proliferation of Li-Fi opens new use cases. Li-Fi is an improved version of wireless communication, which employs an LED system for data transfer. Data transfer speeds are upward of 1 Gbps. The global Li-Fi market is still in its infancy, but holds a lot of promise for the near future. According to the analyst's estimates, the global Li-Fi market will reach an estimated $1.07 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 72.5% during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Higher operating costs and limited versatility. Rotary optical chopper systems have several moving parts in them. This increases the maintenance costs because of wear and tear. In addition, modulation frequencies of these systems generally reach the maximum level in the higher kilohertz limiting pulsation rate. System functionality in R&D is therefore limited. Another disadvantage is the optical chopper system's inability to change the frequency modulation dynamically. Tuning fork resonant choppers are more resilient and cost-effective, especially when ordered in bulk. They, however, come with a narrow frequency range of around 10 Hz to 6 KHz. Tuning fork optical chopper systems operate at one set frequency and cannot be dynamically changed, which can be a hindrance.
Key vendors
- Edmund Optics
- Newport
- Standford Research Systems
- Thorlabs
Other prominent vendors
- Electro-Optical Products
- Hinds Instruments
- Scitec Instruments
- Terahertz Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kflr63/global_optical
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716