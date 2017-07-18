

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced positive data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies of three different triple combination regimens in people with cystic fibrosis who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation. The company said the triple combination regimens were generally well tolerated across all three studies, and the majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity. Across the studies, the discontinuation rate due to adverse events was low.



Jeffrey Chodakewitz, Chief Medical Officer at Vertex, stated: 'We will be collecting and evaluating additional data from these and other studies and will make a decision on which regimen(s) to take forward into pivotal program(s), which we expect to begin in the first half of 2018.'



